Woman dragged from car before brutal attack

TWO teenagers have been charged after allegedly dragging a woman from her car, repeatedly punching her and then robbing her on the Gold Coast last night.

The 41-year-old woman was sitting in her car at around 530pm Friday when she was allegedly attacked by the 15 and 16-year-old boys.

The pair then allegedly stole her phone and fled the scene but were caught by members of the public who chased them down.

They were then arrested by police and charged with robbery.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries.