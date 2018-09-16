Menu
Crime

Teens charged, paramedics assaulted at 'violent' party

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 11:55 AM

FOUR teenagers have been charged and police and paramedics were assaulted when a party turned violent at Yamanto on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a licensed premises on Warwick Rd just beofre 1am after a function involving a large number of people was shut down following a disturbance.

Police allege when officers arrived a large group of people who had congregated outside the premises became involved in a physical altercation.

As police attempted to intervene four patrons allegedly assaulted officers and refused to move on.

One of the men also allegedly spat on police and attending paramedics.

A 19-year-old Flinders view man has since been charged with assault and obstruct police and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 5.

An 18-year-old East Ipswich and an 18-year-old Raceview man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police and is due to appear Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 4.

A 17-year-old Silkstone girl was also charged with obstruct police.

Banning notices were also issued to all of the alleged offenders.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

