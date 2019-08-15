Teens charged over violent Red Rooster carjacking

Three teenagers have been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a Red Rooster delivery car on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed

Three teenagers have been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a Red Rooster delivery car on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl is one of three teenagers allegedly involved in a violent carjacking of a Red Rooster delivery car at Maroochydore.

On Sunday about 8.30pm, a 19-year-old delivery driver was allegedly held up an knifepoint by the group on Primary School Court.

When appealing for information, police said a male offender produced a knife and demanded the driver exit the vehicle.

A teenage fast food delivery driver has been held-up at knifepoint and forced from his car in Maroochydore. #9News | http://9News.com.au Posted by 9 News Sunshine Coast on Monday, 12 August 2019

The group allegedly fled in the stolen car and the driver was not physically injured.

Later that night, the car fled past police when officers attempted to intercept it on Nambour Connection Rd.

It was then found abandoned on Maroubra St just before 10.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said investigators from the Sunshine Coast Property Crime Task Force yesterday charged a 17-year-old Buderim boy and an 18-year-old Maroochydore woman over the incident.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with one count each of armed robbery, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, evading police, possession of a dangerous drug and other drug-related offences, as well as three counts of stealing.

The 18-year-old has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading police. She was also charged with two counts of stealing.

The 13-year-old girl is in custody and is assisting police as they conduct further investigations.

The 18-year-old woman was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 2.