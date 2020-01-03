Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have thanked residents who came forward with CCTV footage.
Police have thanked residents who came forward with CCTV footage.
Crime

Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO youths have been charged over a series of alleged burglaries, a stolen vehicle and car break ins in Brassall and North Ipswich.

Police state the offences were committed between December 22 and December 23 in Highmead Drive, Kerr and Calder courts, Brassall, as well as Patten St, Edith and Simmons Drive, and John Staines Crescent in North Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy from Brassall was charged with seven counts of burglary and three counts of unlawfully using motor vehicles and will be dealt with as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

A 17-year-old boy from Silkstone was charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of unlawfully entering or attempting to enter motor vehicles and two counts of unlawfully using motor vehicles.

He will also be dealt with as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance with this investigation, particularly those residents who came forward and provided vital CCTV images

brassall burglary car break in court news north ipswich teens youths
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        premium_icon Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        Business Two brothers who inherited their father’s butchery empire have fallen out over how to split their business, with claims one threatened to shoot the other.

        Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        premium_icon Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        Council News Only months away from Ipswich City Council elections, candidates have netted a...

        Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

        premium_icon Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

        News It will be a New Year's one family will never forget, as the first baby for the...

        Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

        premium_icon Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

        News A blazing car in Bryden in the early hours of New Year’s Day sparks a police...