Teens charged over alleged murder of Springfield boy

Springfield teen Yannis Leulusoo was allegedly stabbed to death in Brisbane last week. Photo: Supplied, Facebook

TWO youths have been charged over the alleged stabbing death of Springfield teenager Yannis Leulusoo, 16, ending a 36-hour police hunt.

A 16-year-old Mango Hill boy was on Sunday charged with the teen's murder, while a Wooloowin boy, 17, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

It is understood police will allege the tragedy unfolded when Mr Leulusoo was allegedly stabbed in the stomach at Brisbane's Roma St about 8pm last Thursday.

The teen was found by a passer-by, who reportedly made the desperate call to triple-zero, after he stumbled about 200 metres to find help.

Mr Leulusoo died in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital that evening.

Pools of blood stain the corner of Turbot and Albert Streets in Brisbane following the alleged stabbing of Yannis Leulusoo, 16, last Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser

It is understood the accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed to be part of the "T. M. P" gang in Zillmere, according to his social media profiles.

Police will allege the pair were known to each other - the two reportedly affiliated with rival gangs.

On Sunday evening, as news of the arrests broke, The Courier-Mail reported confronting images posted to the alleged killer's social media account.

It allegedly showed an image of a hand holding a bloodied knife, while the person's other hand makes what appeared to be a gang symbol.

It is understood there are concerns retaliation attacks could occur in the wake of the tragedy.

Regional Crime and Intelligence Coordinator, Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming, urged anyone considering revenge acts to "cool it".

"Retaliatory action is not going to benefit anyone; everyone loses out of that," Supt Fleming said.

Tributes continue to pour in for 16-year-old Yannis Leulusoo.

"I'd definitely call on people, if there's tensions simmering there, to cool it."

"Detectives and specialist police have worked tirelessly since the alleged murder and it is through their efforts that the two teenagers are now facing court."

The arrests come as loved ones continue to mourn the loss of Mr Leulusoo, who was last week remembered as a "humble" young man.

It is understood the teen, who previously attended Woodcrest State College student, has siblings still at the school.

Heartfelt tributes continue to pour in online.

Kellie Josephs wrote: "I knew Yannis a few years ago, such a gorgeous boy, a beautiful soul and a talented footballer. I can't imagine the pain the family feels right now. Many hugs and prayers to you all and may Yannis RIP."

Esther Opetaia said: "So hard to believe you're gone Yannis, RIL champ."

The accused were denied bail on Sunday and are due to appear in the Brisbane Children's Court on Monday.

