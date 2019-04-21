Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night.
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night. Frank Redward
Crime

Teens charged after highway pursuit

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Apr 2019 9:23 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR teenagers have been charged after they led police on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen car on the Pacific Highway last night.

Just before 6.30pm Coffs-Clarence Police District officers attempted to stop a Mazda CX5 travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway.

The Mazda allegedly failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was quickly stopped due to safety concerns until the vehicle was seen again on the highway.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on the Pacific Highway, Bom Bom, near South Grafton, and the four occupants of the Mazda were arrested.

They were taken to Grafton Police station where a 16-year-old boy was charged with unlicensed driver - never held, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive manner dangerous and possess stolen property outside NSW.

A second 16-year-old boy and two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged with carried in conveyance without consent.

All four Queensland teenagers were refused bail to appear in a Children's Court today.

editors picks highway pursuit police chase teens
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How Ipswich Jets ended a PNG hoodoo

    premium_icon How Ipswich Jets ended a PNG hoodoo

    Rugby League The Ipswich Jets are celebrating their first ever win over PNG after the return of two classy players, a superb individual effort and a different game plan.

    • 21st Apr 2019 1:25 PM
    Record-breaking dads possess multiple qualities

    premium_icon Record-breaking dads possess multiple qualities

    News Lifters inspire with their strength, patience and tolerance

    • 21st Apr 2019 11:53 AM
    Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    premium_icon Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    News The particular type of road in that will face increased scrutiny

    Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

    premium_icon Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

    Environment Hemp plants could be the key to treating water contaminated by PFAS.