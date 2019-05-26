Menu
Crime

Teens charged after alleged knifepoint robbery

by Elise Williams
26th May 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenage boys have been charged with 14 offences after they allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint in Brisbane's south last week.

Around 6.30pm on May 23, a 29-year-old man was reversing his car out of a carpark in a Sunnybank Hills shopping centre on Beenleigh St when a boy opened the front passenger door and got inside the car, demanding money.

The boy demanded the man to also give him the keys to the car, however when the man refused, the teenager held a knife to the man's throat, police allege.

The 29-year-old noticed a second boy who also demanded money and the keys to the car, before both boys took a sum of money but not the car keys, before heading towards Mains Rd and Beenleigh Rd.

Police yesterday charged the two teenage boys, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Kingston, with a total of 14 charges.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbery in company, attempted robbery, enter premises, unlawful entry of a vehicle, possess tainted property, possess drug utensils and two counts of obstruct police.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, armed robbery, attempted robbery, enter premises, unlawful entry of a vehicle and possess tainted property.

