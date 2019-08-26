Menu
Police have cautioned five teenagers after they allegedly lit a small camp fire that caused an intense bushfire on North Stradbroke Island.
Crime

Teens’ campfire allegedly sparks intense blaze

by Danielle Buckley
26th Aug 2019 6:45 PM
FIVE teenagers have been cautioned by police after they allegedly sparked an intense bushfire on North Stradbroke Island that caused an aged care facility to be evacuated.

The bushfire started about 10pm Thursday night at Dunwich, sending smoke billowing across the other southern Moreton Bay islands.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the blaze, that burned through at least 30 acres of bushland, was contained by Friday but continued to smoulder until yesterday.

 

Eight crews worked to contain the bushfire on North Stradbroke Island. Picture: QYAC
A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed today that four 16-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy were issued with a caution after they allegedly lit a camp fire.

The spokesman said the North Stradbroke Island teenagers had lit the small fire but believed they had extinguished it.

 

Fire burns on North Stradbroke Island
The fire was so intense, 25 people had to be evacuated from the One Mile indigenous settlement and sheltered with families at Dunwich.

Another 10 people were evacuated from Moopi Moopi Aged Care Facility to aged care facilities on the mainland.

The teenagers will be dealt with under the Youth Justices Act.

