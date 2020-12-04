Teens arrested after terrifying Maccas car theft

THREE teens have been arrested after a man's car was stolen while he was waiting in the carpark of a Gold Coast restaurant, police allege.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man was sitting in the McDonalds Tugun car park when something was allegedly thrown at his Toyota Prado just before 11pm Thursday.

Police said the driver got out of his vehicle and approached three teens - 13, 16, and 18.

The 18-year-old then got into the vehicle and sped off, while the other two assaulted the man, police allege.

Police said the two boys then caught a bus north.

The vehicle was later found dumped in Southport and three teens were arrested nearby.

The 18-year-old was charged with robbery with violence and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

The juveniles remain in custody.

Police car rammed

A TEENAGE girl has been charged after a police car was rammed during a joy-ride in a stolen vehicle.

The stolen silver Holden ute was seen by police about 10am Thursday and monitored by PolAir from above.

The vehicle was cornered in Stacer St Upper Coomera, where the driver performed a U-turn and collided head on with an unmarked police car, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The police vehicle was significantly damaged and a male senior constable who was a passenger was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old Labrador girl was taken into custody at the scene and has now been charged with multiple offences.

Police allege she was driving the vehicle.

She has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs and driving without a license.

She is due to appear before the Southport Children's Court.

It is unclear whether anyone else was in the vehicle in the time.

The Holden Commodore was allegedly stolen from a Tugun address overnight between November 20 and December 1.



It comes after another juvenile was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash at Helensvale on Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Gold Coast Highway and Discovery and Town Centre Drives about 5.20am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the teen allegedly started a fight with another driver involved in the crash.

It is alleged the man chased the 15-year-old boy, who fled the scene and ran across a nearby oval.

The spokesman said the boy was restrained by members of the public until police arrived.

The boy was arrested and is in custody as police investigate the circumstances of the incident.

