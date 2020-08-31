Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
News

Teen’s arm severed in horror crash

31st Aug 2020 7:40 AM

A teenage motorist has lost his arm in a single-vehicle crash on the NSW south coast.

The accident occurred on the Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargreaves Drive at Coalcliff, north of Wollongong, at around 4.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene, and officers from Lake Illawarra Police District discovered the front-seat passenger in a utility had his arm severed when the vehicle crashed.

A rescue helicopter landed on the bridge and flown the injured teen to St George Hospital.

Traffic along Lawrence Hargreaves Drive was impacted in both directions for many hours as police conducted their investigations, although it reopened at around 11pm.

Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

Originally published as Teen's arm severed in horror crash

More Stories

accident crash motoring nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        Premium Content Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        News Eligible first home buyers are able to access $40,000 in grants. Many are jumping at the chance in Ipswich

        PLANS: 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

        Premium Content PLANS: 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare...

        Council News A new childcare centre with a planned capacity of 162 children has been proposed.

        Grim warning: COVID infected spent 101 days in community

        Premium Content Grim warning: COVID infected spent 101 days in community

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:53 AM
        • 1 bellacoco
        Man brandishes Samurai sword in ‘terrifying’ confrontation

        Premium Content Man brandishes Samurai sword in ‘terrifying’ confrontation

        Crime Police received multiple-000 calls about the incident