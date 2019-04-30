Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic polic sign Photo Contributed
Generic polic sign Photo Contributed Contributed
Crime

Teens allegedly take school bus on a joyride

Caitlan Charles
by
30th Apr 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO TEENS who allegedly stole a school bus and went on a joy ride around the Mackay and Whitsunday regions have been charged by police.

At around 3am on Monday, the Whitsunday Anglican School in Beaconsfield was broken into with keys to the school's bus stolen from the office.

Police have alleged that someone later returned to steal the bus.

At least two teenagers, both 13, have allegedly made their way to Bowen in the school bus.

Police attempted to intercept the bus when it caused a crash while driving straight through a roundabout at Livingstone St and Leichardt St in Bowen.

However, the teenagers managed to evade police.

The teens then allegedly crashed the vehicle on a vacant block on Kennedy St, Bowen, before three teenagers attempted to flee the scene.

Police stopped the teens, but only charged a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

They were charged with enter premises and commit and indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

editors picks joyride school bus
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Results are in on council's boundary survey

    premium_icon REVEALED: Results are in on council's boundary survey

    Politics More than 1000 submissions were made to the council's Divisional Boundary Review survey, which represents the most significant change in recent memory.

    • 30th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    RACQ demands funding for dire Ipswich highway

    premium_icon RACQ demands funding for dire Ipswich highway

    Politics They want to see highway fixed to ensure safety and ease congestion.

    • 30th Apr 2019 7:27 AM
    Girls' Grammar suffers profit cut, results remain strong

    premium_icon Girls' Grammar suffers profit cut, results remain strong

    News The reduction is because of lower earnings and increased expenditure

    Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around

    premium_icon Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around

    Crime Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around