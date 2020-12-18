Teens allegedly raped by foster parents

Three teenage girls were sexually and physically abused by foster carers over seven years, police allege.

Three teenage girls were physically and sexually abused by a man and woman caring for them as foster parents over a seven-year period, police allege.

Child abuse and sex crimes detectives have charged three people - including two former foster carers - following an investigation into the alleged abuse in Sydney between 2013 and 2020.

The three people - two men aged 79 and 36, and a woman aged 63 - face a combined 28 charges including grooming a child for sex, aggravated sexual intercourse with a child and concealing child abuse.

Officers formed Strike Force Dowell in August after receiving reports three teenage girls had been sexually and physically abused by a man and a woman while in their care.

On Monday police arrested the 79-year-old man and 63-year-old woman at Liverpool police station.

The man was charged with 13 offences, including grooming a child under 14 years for sex, grooming child for sex, aggravated sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 14, aggravated sexual intercourse child aged between 14 and 16, aggravated indecent assault (victim under authority) and incite aggravated indecency (victim under 16 and under authority).

He is also charged with indecent assault of a person under 16, aggravated inciting a person do sexual act with them, concealing child abuse offences, using an intoxicating substance to commit indictable offence, and three counts of intentionally sexually touch child aged between 10 and 16.

The woman faces 11 charges, including two counts of concealing child abuse offence, two counts of common assault, using intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person, three counts of stalk or intimidate, conspiracy to commit dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and two counts of hindering the investigation of a serious indictable offence.

Two of the people charged appeared before Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday. Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu

Both appeared on Tuesday before Liverpool Local Court, where the man was granted strict conditional bail, but the woman was formally refused bail.

They will next appear before the court on February 16.

Three days later officers swooped on the 36-year-old man during a vehicle stop in Minto about 6pm on Thursday.

Police will allege in court the man sexually assaulted a young girl, who was known to him.

The man was charged with having sexual intercourse with person (aged between 10 and 14 years), conspiracy to commit dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

He was refused bail to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on Friday, where he was again refused bail.

Investigations under Strike Force Dowell continue.

*For 24-hour domestic and sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

