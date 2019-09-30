Teens accused of car park robbery attempt held in custody

Two people have appeared in court accused of the attempted robbery of a woman at a North Ipswich car park.

Two people have appeared in court accused of the attempted robbery of a woman at a North Ipswich car park. Rob Williams

IPSWICH teenagers Jonathon Graham and Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer remained locked up overnight accused of a violent robbery attempt on a woman at the Riverlink shopping centre on Sunday.

Ms Erihe-Schaeffer,18, from Raceview, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon, with her lawyer Matthew Fairclough saying Erihe-Schaeffer would make a formal bail application today once police were able to check the suitability of a proposed residential address.

Jonathon William Graham, 18, from Leichhardt, did not appear in court.

Graham's lawyer Jason Voight said he would be making a bail application today , once police did a check on a proposed residential address if he was granted bail.

The pair is charged with attempted robbery with violence of a 25-year-old woman in a carpark at The Terrace, North Ipswich, at 2.50pm on Sunday, September 29. Police said a member of the public came to the woman's aid, causing the alleged offenders to flee the scene on foot.

Erihe-Schaeffer and Graham are also charged with three counts of fraud and attempted fraud at Booval on September 29; two counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence at North Booval and Booval on September 27; one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle on September 29 at Leichhardt; and attempted enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police previously stated that the woman suffered head injuries when two people were alleged to have demanded her car keys and tried to steal her Ford sedan.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Princess Alexandra hospital and treated for her head injuries.