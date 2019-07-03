Teenagers like Josh thrive under Ipswich's elite programs

FOOTBALL: Being respectful, well mannered and dedicated are qualities that will serve Josh Boyle well in all aspects of his growing life.

After making his first Queensland side, Boyle is putting those attributes to good use receiving higher level football assistance from two valuable sources.

He's working with elite coaches at Ipswich's National Premier Leagues club Western Pride and through the West Moreton Anglican College Football Excellence program.

Given Western Pride formed an early association with WestMAC, year 10 student Boyle is getting the best of both worlds.

"It's a nice fit,'' the talented teenager said of having two elite Ipswich programs at club and school level.

"Its helped my soccer quite a lot because Pride has been out at WestMAC and here (the Briggs Road Sporting Complex) as well so its made me better I reckon.''

He trains three nights a week with Pride and two days each week at WestMAC.

Boyle, 15, is preparing for the national titles in Caboolture in September after recently being chosen in the state schoolboys under-16 team.

"It was a nice reward. I get to go away (to the Australian championships),'' he said.

Rising Ipswich footballer Josh Boyle, 15, who just made a Queensland team. Cordell Richardson

One of his most satisfying performances was saving the first penalty in the playoff for third between Met West and Peninsula at the recent state carnival in Toowoomba.

Standing 188cm tall and still growing, Boyle has been with Pride since under-12 level when the Ipswich NPL club was formed in 2013.

He accepted an opportunity to play in goals and hasn't looked back.

"I started off slow and made my way up,'' the Ipswich born and bred teenager said, sharing why he enjoys the specialist position.

"It's just saving goals I reckon.''

The Pride under-16 team Boyle currently plays for is well placed in the NPL top four with 11 wins from 17 matches.

Although captain Boyle has done a fine job keeping goals, he also scored one. That was taking a 15th minute penalty for his team in last weekend's 17-1 win over Redlands United.

At Pride, he's receiving specialist assistance from goalkeeping coach Mario Aparicio. "That's helped me quite a lot to reach the top corners,'' he said.

Boyle gets extra goalkeeping tuition at school.

"At WestMAC, the training is a lot better because we have Pride coaches that come out and it's more technical and helping me a lot,'' he said.

Although a handy cricketer, Liverpool fan Boyle wants to pursue his football dream of playing at the highest level he can.

That's why he enjoys being in goal despite the extra challenges that creates.

"When it's 1-1 and it's a grand final, just trying to save every shot that comes to me,'' he said of the rewarding motivation.