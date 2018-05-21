Teenagers get a head start on future

FOR St Augustine's College Year 11 student Isabella Vine, USQ's Student Experience Day was about finding out what university has in store for her after high school.

Miss Vine wants to pursue a career in aviation and said she gained valuable career advice and information about the University's aviation program at USQ Springfield held last week.

"This has been a worthwhile event because I have been interested in doing an aviation degree at USQ for a few years now," said Miss Vine, who wants to become a commercial airline pilot or a military flight instructor.

"It was a good opportunity to get a better understanding of what university is like."

Redbank Plains SHS students Rehema Nabintu, Meschac Ungala, Simon Fonoti and Faasipa Savaliga learn more about surveying. USQ Photography

Miss Vine was among 125 Year 11 and 12 students who enjoyed a slice of university life while getting a taste of the different areas they might be thinking about studying.

The event aimed to improve students' understanding of their post-school options so they can make informed decisions about their future.

Based on their career interests, students participated in a range of interactive sessions facilitated by USQ academic and technical staff.

Kori Ralph, Samah Collins (Redbank Plains SHS) and Nyandeng Ajang (Yeronga SHS). USQ Photography

Some of the sessions included learning how to run a start-up business, a behind the scenes look at a television production studio and what it's like to fly a 737 Boeing flight simulator.

Students also had the opportunity to take campus tours and speak with current USQ students and alumni about their experiences at the University.

Schools which attended included: Beaudesert State High School, Redbank Plains SHS, St Augustine's College, St Mary's College Ipswich, St Peters Lutheran College, Staines Memorial College, Tamborine Mountain SHS, Woodcrest State College, and Yeronga SHS.

This was the second Student Experience Day held by USQ this month. The final event will be on May 30 at USQ Toowoomba.

USQ Lecturer Tania Leach with students Paige Nuku, Jessica Silivelio (Redbank Plains SHS), Ashleigh Devin and Zoe Anlezark (St Mary's College Ipswich). USQ Photography

For more information, visit www.usq.edu.au/student-experience-day.