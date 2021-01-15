Teenager’s frantic search for missing dog hit by car

Dean, the greyhound, was last seen in Gatton after being struck by a car. Photo: Supplied

Dean, the greyhound, was last seen in Gatton after being struck by a car. Photo: Supplied

A GATTON teenager is desperately searching for her missing dog after it was struck twice by two separate cars in Gatton.

Kait Wols was returning home on Wednesday (January 13) about 8.30pm when her greyhound dog Dean slipped out the back car and started running towards the main street.

Kait and her friend followed the dog, but the 18-year-old said Dean became scared and ran towards the bridge on Smithfield street where a car hit him.

"He yelped and ran in the opposite direction near Greys furniture where a second car also knocked him," Kait said.

"He kept running, I ran as fast as I could, but he disappeared into the darkness."

Dean, who raced under Kait's stepdad as Master Dean, has been with the family since he was two years old.

When he joined the racing team, Kait said the dog was anxious and scared, but eventually came out of his shell.

Dean, the greyhound, was last seen in Gatton after being struck by a car. Photo: Supplied

Kait's family and friends have been searching for the beloved dog for the past two days and have had community support after she posted about his accident on Facebook.

Dean, who turned 7 this year, is described as an anxious dog, but is extremely gentle and playful once he gets to know you.

Speaking to the Gatton Star, Kait said she was extremely worried about him.

He was last seen running up East Street towards North Street.

"He looked absolutely terrified, there's so many bushes and gullies, we've searched as much as we could and we are not going to give up searching," she said.

"A man who was walking his dog also saw Dean run past. He helped us look but had no idea where Dean disappeared to."

Kait is calling for any information about her dog, or if anyone has sighted Dean to contact her or the local veterinary clinics.

Kait can be contacted on 0431 488 118.