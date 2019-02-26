Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop.
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop. Nicholas Falconer/FILE
Crime

Teenagers bash, kick man in brutal bus stop fight

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GANG of youths bashed and kicked a man in the head at a busy Maroochydore bus stop over the weekend after "words were exchanged" between the groups.

A witness arrived at the Horton Pde bus station at Maroochydore where the 27-year-old man was found lying on the road about 4.30pm.

 

The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop.
The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop. Warren Lynam

The teenagers, aged 13-16, reportedly approached the man and exchanged words, which ended in a physical fight.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with some injuries.

bus stop cpiu maroochydore sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tradies last to be paid as G.J Gardner collapse passes $1m

    premium_icon Tradies last to be paid as G.J Gardner collapse passes $1m

    Environment The loss, more than the $750,000 first predicted, has been revealed after the first meeting between creditors and Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants.

    'Pyramids built faster than turf club's upgrade': Chair

    premium_icon 'Pyramids built faster than turf club's upgrade': Chair

    Environment A stoush has erupted between Racing Queensland and the turf club

    Ron passes triple figures at bingo bash

    premium_icon Ron passes triple figures at bingo bash

    People and Places It wasn't that elusive win that he chases four times a week