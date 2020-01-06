Teenager’s alleged crime spree in outback town

A TEENAGER has been arrested on a string of charges, after an alleged three-day crime spree across Charleville.

Starting on December 28, police attended an Edward St address, where a ute had been stolen.

They attended the property a number of times up until December 30, when police received further information that two alleged offenders had crashed the ute into a tree on Little Parry St.

The alleged offenders absconded from the scene, and further inquiries found the vehicle they crashed had been stolen from Victoria six months earlier.

During this time on December 29, police attended a break and enter on Alfred St, in which property was stolen and damage done on the premises.

Over December 29 and 30, three cars parked on Edward, Alfred and Epacris Streets were also entered and had property removed, but on two of the occasions, the vehicles’ owners disturbed the alleged offenders and ran off.

Following extensive investigations, Charleville police were able to track down an 18-year-old Ipswich man, allegedly responsible for all of the crimes.

The man was arrested on January 3, charged with a string of offences, including burglary with breaking, wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and a number of other offences.

He was refused bail, and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 7.