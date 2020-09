PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his late teens was taken to hospital after a single-motorcycle crash in Springfield Lakes last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Springfield Greenbank Arterial just after 8pm.

The rider was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.