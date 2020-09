A teenager was taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing into a tree.

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree in Ipswich on Tuesday evening.

The male teen was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with pelvic and arm injuries after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Patrick St, Swanbank at 5.50pm.