Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is alleged the two men are known to each other. Photo: Bill Hearne
It is alleged the two men are known to each other. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Teenager stabbed while sitting in car

by Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the city's north overnight.

Police allege the 19-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat his car at Bull Road in

Pimpama about 7.30pm on Wednesday night when he was approached by a man.

It is alleged the man stabbed the driver in the torso through the open car window.

A police spokeswoman said the pair were known to each other.

After the attack, the driver allegedly drove to Commercial Street at Upper Coomera where he contacted police and paramedics.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition accompanied by the High Acuity ambulance response unit.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

court crime injuries stabbing teenager

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

    Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

    Sport Sporty teens taking the world by storm and more.

    Did you hear sirens overnight?

    premium_icon Did you hear sirens overnight?

    News A dog bit a little girl on the face overnight and other emergencies.

    Ipswich's council's ratepayer-funded news site in spotlight

    premium_icon Ipswich's council's ratepayer-funded news site in spotlight

    Council News Media Watch questioned its value and effect on regional journalism