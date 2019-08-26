Menu
18-year-old Chantelle Sisco will head to New York Fashion Week next month. Cordell Richardson
Teenager 'shocked' by New York Fashion Week invite

Lachlan Mcivor
by
26th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
AFTER quitting a job at Hungry Jacks, teenager Chantelle Sisco started her own hair styling business and within a year is heading to New York to rub shoulders with some of world's top designers, make-up artists and models.

The 18-year-old will jet off to New York Fashion Week next month, working backstage every day of the show on the hair of celebrities and models before they hit the runway.

Her business Styled By Sisco is based at her Redbank Plains home.

She thought a message on Instagram from a producer of the semi-annual event, where international fashion collections are shown to the world, was a scam.

The teenager had been spotted by the same woman at a recent RAW Australia fashion show in Brisbane, which she had also produced, and got in touch a few days later.

"I'm just a little bit excited,” she laughed.

"I'm going to be in shock. It hasn't really hit me yet.

"It's going to be an amazing experience. Just to look at other people do hair, especially how they do it overseas. Hopefully I pick up some new tricks.”

Ms Sisco said she was going to soak up as much of the experience as she could and it was a golden chance to get her name out amongst the who's who of the fashion world.

Model Gigi Hadid would be the dream if she had to pick anyone to sit down in her chair.

"I would love to do her hair,” she said.

Ms Sisco dropped out of school in Year 11 and is a busy young woman juggling full-time work with her expanding clientele.

She works on the Gold Coast in a call centre and uses her spare time to build up her business.

"I do festival looks and bridal looks, anything to do with braiding and curling for special events,” she said.

"I try and fit anything in I can.

"I have clients on the Gold Coast before and after work and on weekends I braid. I haven't had a free weekend in a long time. Sometimes I will be on my feet braiding for seven hours.”

The teenager wants to open up her own shop alongside her partner, who is a barber.

A GoFundMe was started by her family to assist her with costs of flights and accommodation.

You can help out by visiting here.

