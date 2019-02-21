Teenager lands 'dream' gig with LifeFlight

AT WORK: Edward Johnstone is undertaking a four-year aircraft maintenance engineering apprenticeship with LifeFlight.

FRESH out of high school, Edward Johnstone has landed a "dream" role working on aircraft that are often the difference between life and death.

The former West Moreton Anglican College student is just a couple of weeks into a four-year aircraft maintenance engineering apprenticeship with LifeFlight.

He is based at Archerfield Airport in their heavy maintenance engineering division and has already started tinkering on a Bell 412 helicopter and a Learjet 45 jet.

"To get an apprenticeship straight up like this one is one in a million," he said.

"It's a dream work place.

"I've been in air force cadets which is what attracted me to (the field). I've always liked aircraft.

"I like pulling things apart and putting them back together."

Completing a Cert II in aircraft line maintenance while still at school, while also doing a stint of work experience with LifeFlight, drew him to the engineering side of things.

"Hopefully I stay with LifeFlight, it's a very good company and they're growing fast," he said.

"I'd like to stay with them for quite a while.

"We help the pilots keep on flying so they can do their job. We're helping them to help people. It's pretty cool."

The apprenticeship is combined with a Cert IV in Aeroskills Mechanical, which the 17-year-old does with Aviation Australia.

LifeFlight Australia clocked up another record year of saving lives throughout Queensland, and around the world, with community helicopters and air ambulance jets performing 5,724 lifesaving missions in 2018.

Their fleet including is made up of three fixed wing aircraft, as well as ten rotary wing assets, operating out of seven base facilities across the state.