The incident happened at Karrinyup Shopping Centre.
The incident happened at Karrinyup Shopping Centre.
Teenager injured in shopping centre fall

by Angie Raphael
31st May 2021 3:18 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM

A teenager working at a Perth shopping centre redevelopment site has suspected spinal injures after falling from a height of up to five metres.

It took some time to free the 18-year-old man from the Karrinyup Shopping Centre construction site before he was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the incident happened about 10.40am on Monday.

Multiplex regional managing director Chris Palandri said in a statement that the man fell from a ladder.

“The worker has been transferred to hospital in a stable condition,” he said.

An 18-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after a big fall at the Karrinyup Shopping Centre worksite. Picture: Multiplex
“We are of course very concerned by what has occurred and are working with relevant authorities to investigate.

“Our priority right now is supporting the injured worker and the site team in this difficult time.”

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

The shopping complex is undergoing an $800 million redevelopment.

Upon completion, the centre will have about 290 stores.

