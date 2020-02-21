Menu
Subscribe
Teenager in critical condition after being hit by car

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Feb 2020 4:57 PM
A TEENAGER has suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car in Springfield Central this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Sinnathamby Blvd near the intersection with David Henry Way.

"The pedestrian appears to be a teenager," he said.

"He is in a serious condition we understand.

"Diversions are in place."

Motorists are advised the avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a male patient was treated for critical injuries after being hit by a car just before 3.30pm.

car accident emergency springfield central
Ipswich Queensland Times

