Teen saves six lives by leaving uplifting notes on bridge

A TEENAGER who wrote dozens of uplifting notes and attached them to a bridge in England helped saved six lives, police have revealed.

Paige Hunter, 18, attached more than 40 "heartfelt notes" to the Wearmouth Bridge in the north England town of Sunderland in an effort to "offer solace to people facing a mental health crisis," Northumbria Police said in a news release.

Paige placed notes along Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

The notes included such messages as: "Even though things are difficult, your life matters; you're a shining light in a dark world, so just hold on."

Ms Hunter, a student at East Durham College, returned to the bridge this week, where she was presented with a framed certificate commending her good deed.

"We thought it was important to applaud the work Paige has been doing and the help she has given those in Sunderland who are going through a mental health crisis," Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt said.

She added that Ms Hunter "should be very proud of herself".

"It is important that we encourage people to speak out and raise awareness of mental health issues and the impact on peoples' lives," Chief Supt Pitt said.

Ms Hunter said she posted the notes because she wanted to help people, and called the response she's received "inspiring".

"I wasn't doing this for an award. It was just something that I wanted to do," the teen said. "It's just amazing, the response it has had.

"My family are just proud of me and I'm going to put it up on the wall. I just want to help people and I've been told it's already helped save six lives.

"Since I put the messages up I've had a lot of comments from people. They've said it's been really inspiring.

"It's just amazing, the response it has had."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.