Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An 18-year-old Yarrabilba man is fighting for life in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Logan this morning.
An 18-year-old Yarrabilba man is fighting for life in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Logan this morning.
News

Teenager hit by truck fights for life

15th May 2021 8:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An 18-year-old man is fighting for life after he was struck by a light-truck at Logan Village on Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight when the truck drove from a Logan Street carpark onto Albert Street.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Yarrabilba man, was taken by ambulance to Logan City Hospital and his injuries have become critical.

The 31-year-old Tamborine man driving the truck was not injured in the collision.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is continuing.

Originally published as Teenager hit by truck at Logan fights for life

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Sneak peak into Ipswich Show joy

        Premium Content GALLERY: Sneak peak into Ipswich Show joy

        News Check out the photos from day one at the 2021 Ipswich Show

        Suburbs where you could be sitting on a property goldmine

        Suburbs where you could be sitting on a property goldmine

        Property You could be sitting on a property goldmine

        Living for two: Qld conjoined twin a medical miracle

        Premium Content Living for two: Qld conjoined twin a medical miracle

        Feature Queensland conjoined twin Alyssa Nolan is a walking medical wonder

        Claims ‘paedophiles prioritised’ as state says no register

        Premium Content Claims ‘paedophiles prioritised’ as state says no register

        News “Labor is putting these heinous criminals ahead of our kids’ safety."