How Eurydice’s killer stalked her through the city

EURYDICE Dixon's killer downed a bottle of vodka with a mate before stalking her for more than an hour through Melbourne's CBD, court documents reveal.

Jaymes Todd today admitted he strangled and raped the 22-year-old stand-up comedian in a Carlton North park the early hours of June 13 this year.

Sporting a shaved head, Todd appeared via video link to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court this afternoon only speaking when magistrate Suzanne Cameron asked him to enter his plea- he answered 'Guilty, your honour'.

Court documents reveal Todd, 19, first spotted Ms Dixon outside Flinders St station just after 11pm the night he killed her.

Eurydice Dixon was an aspiring young comedian. Picture: AAP

A police summary revealed Todd had been drinking heavily since 3.30pm that afternoon, downing a bottle of vodka with another unnamed person, then drinking cider and a can of whiskey and coke he purchased at various bottle shops in the CBD.

He had travelled from the city with an unknown person towards Broadmeadows - where he lived - before returning to the city alone just before 10.30pm.

Ms Dixon had been performing a stand-up comedy routine at the Highlander Bar and left the Flinders St venue about 10.30pm with her partner, Tony Magnuson.

The pair headed to Woolworths in Flinders St before walking towards Federation Square where they hugged and parted ways.

Ms Dixon told Mr Magnuson she felt like walking home that night.

"At 11:08pm (Ms Dixon) started to cross Flinders St and once she was halfway across … the Accused started to walk across the intersection in the same direction," the police summary read.

The talented comedian had been followed for an hour.

Todd continued to follow Ms Dixon for some time, maintaining a 15 to 20 second distance behind her.

She seemed oblivious to Todd's stalking and appeared to be talking to herself as she walked, the summary said.

Ms Dixon had walked 4.5km to Princes Park and made it across two soccer pitches before Todd attacked her as she stepped onto the third pitch.

An outpouring of grief and anger followed her death. Picture: Mark Stewart

A passer-by found her body just before 3am as he walked home from work through the park.

Police identified Ms Dixon from the contents of her handbag found near her body.

Todd handed himself into police after seeing his photograph splashed across the news but denied any involvement in Ms Dixon's death.

He later made a full confession.

Forensic teams collected 20 DNA samples from the comedian's body, many of which were found to belong to Todd.

Todd, who pleaded guilty to murder, rape, attempted rape and sexual assault, will appear in the Supreme Court on November 13 for a directions hearing.