Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire and Rescue teams arrive at the apartment block. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Fire and Rescue teams arrive at the apartment block. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

Teenager fights for life after 11-storey fall

by HENRY LYNCH
21st Jul 2018 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is fighting for his life after falling from an eleven-storey apartment building in western Sydney overnight.

At around 12.45am, emergency services received reports of a serious fall on George St, Parramatta.

The 18-year-old fell from an apartment window onto a landing 10 metres below. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The 18-year-old fell from an apartment window onto a landing 10 metres below. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

They arrived to find an 18-year-old had fallen from an apartment window onto a landing 10 metres below.

A two-hour recovery operation was conducted to save the teenager, who suffered significant head injuries in the fall.

Two fire crews, four ambulances and six police units were involved.

The teenager is stretchered into an ambulance in an induced coma. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The teenager is stretchered into an ambulance in an induced coma. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police and emergency service outside the Meriton Apartments on George Street, Parramatta. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police and emergency service outside the Meriton Apartments on George Street, Parramatta. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

The teenager is loaded into a waiting ambulance. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The teenager is loaded into a waiting ambulance. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

The victim’s friends sit stunned outside the foyer of the building. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The victim’s friends sit stunned outside the foyer of the building. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The Daily Telegraph observed the victim's friends sitting stunned outside the foyer of the building.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics where he remains in a serious condition.

A NSW Police forensic team was seen entering the apartment where the fall occurred.

It is understood that investigations are ongoing.

apartment building critical injuries editors picks fall

Top Stories

    Winter is still giving us the chills

    Winter is still giving us the chills

    Weather PARTS of southern Queensland should brace for a chilly weekend, with temperatures set to plunge below freezing.

    Top cop probed over Antoniolli bail conditions

    premium_icon Top cop probed over Antoniolli bail conditions

    News Ipswich police prosecutor at the centre of an internal investigation

    New spin on English too cool for school

    premium_icon New spin on English too cool for school

    Education DJ PLAYLISTS and Facebook posts are just two of the new “texts”.

    Nazis forced Premier’s grandmother to parade naked

    premium_icon Nazis forced Premier’s grandmother to parade naked

    News Palaszczuk’s gran narrowly avoided becoming a Nazi sex slave

    Local Partners