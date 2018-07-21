Teenager fights for life after 11-storey fall

Fire and Rescue teams arrive at the apartment block. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A TEENAGER is fighting for his life after falling from an eleven-storey apartment building in western Sydney overnight.

At around 12.45am, emergency services received reports of a serious fall on George St, Parramatta.

The 18-year-old fell from an apartment window onto a landing 10 metres below. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

They arrived to find an 18-year-old had fallen from an apartment window onto a landing 10 metres below.

A two-hour recovery operation was conducted to save the teenager, who suffered significant head injuries in the fall.

Two fire crews, four ambulances and six police units were involved.

The teenager is stretchered into an ambulance in an induced coma. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police and emergency service outside the Meriton Apartments on George Street, Parramatta. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The teenager is loaded into a waiting ambulance. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The victim’s friends sit stunned outside the foyer of the building. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The Daily Telegraph observed the victim's friends sitting stunned outside the foyer of the building.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics where he remains in a serious condition.

A NSW Police forensic team was seen entering the apartment where the fall occurred.

It is understood that investigations are ongoing.