Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schoolies have been celebrating on the Gold Coast for the past week and a half.
Schoolies have been celebrating on the Gold Coast for the past week and a half.
News

Teen dies in Schoolies balcony tragedy

by Jessica Elder and Janet Fife-Yeomans
29th Nov 2018 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died after falling from a balcony in Surfers Paradise during week two of school leaver celebrations, after claims he was sniffing nitrous oxide.

It is understood the teenager is an 18-year-old boy from Turramurra High School in Sydney.

A group of friends he was on holiday with are returning home after the tragedy.

Police are awaiting toxicology tests to investigate whether alcohol or drugs were involved after claims he had been sniffing nitrous oxide.

Sniffing nitrous oxide, generally from a canister such as a whipped cream charger, give a short euphoric high.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police attended a non-suspicious death in Surfers Paradise at Laycock St at 5am today.

It is believed the young male was staying at the Surfers Regent with friends to celebrate finishing school.

Counselling is being offered to fellow teens following the death.

Red Frogs coordinator Andy Gourley said the volunteer group was speaking with police, but declined to comment.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
balcony fall editors picks schoolies tragedy

Top Stories

    Council-controlled news website goes under the microscope

    premium_icon Council-controlled news website goes under the microscope

    Council News THE value to ratepayers of Ipswich City Council's own news website is believed to be under assessment by administrator Greg Chemello.

    Early learning centre celebrates milestone anniversary

    premium_icon Early learning centre celebrates milestone anniversary

    News Thousands of children have walked through the doors

    • 29th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    HEATWAVE: Everything you need to know for next seven days

    HEATWAVE: Everything you need to know for next seven days

    Weather Very high fire danger in Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer, Somerset

    Have your say on proposed landfill plan

    premium_icon Have your say on proposed landfill plan

    Environment Submissions are sought into landfill site at Amberley-Jeebropilly

    Local Partners