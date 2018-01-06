Menu
Teenager dies in tragic boating accident

by Mark Jones

A 17-year-old boy has died following a tragic incident in which he fell out of a boat and was then struck by it on the Williams River near Port Stephens.

Police say the teenager was brought ashore after reports he had fallen into the river from a boat near the Fitzgerald Bridge on Friday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of yesterday’s tragedy. Picture Peter Lorimer
The skipper of the boat, a 34-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

A man skiing behind the boat was also uninjured and his ski boat is to be forensically examined, police said.

A report is to be prepared for the information of the Coroner

Topics:  boating accident editors picks port stephens

