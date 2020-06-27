Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
News

Teenager dead and two injured in horror crash

by Isabella Magee, Shiloh Payne
27th Jun 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died, and two teenagers have been left in a serious condition, after a crash on Brisbane's southside last night.

Emergency services, including critical care paramedics, the high acuity response unit and the QAS medical director, were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ritchie Rd and Van Dieren Rd in Pallara about 10.07pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy had also been seriously injured in the crash.

Paramedics assessed the two teenagers, taking the woman to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The boy was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police had advised commuters to avoid the area, with long delays expected.

 

Originally published as Teenager dead, two injured in horror crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        premium_icon Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        News A teacher who made graphic sex videos with his pornstar partner that were available for sale is being allowed to continue teaching after being outed.

        QT journo led the charge for kids’ ward

        premium_icon QT journo led the charge for kids’ ward

        News Ipswich Hospital recalls story of journo who led fundraising efforts to start the...

        Dedicated QT reader makes the switch with just one click

        Dedicated QT reader makes the switch with just one click

        News One of our oldest readers isn't afraid to try her hand at digital

        Red bench serves as serious talking point

        premium_icon Red bench serves as serious talking point

        News There have been 28 domestic violence related homicides so far this year.