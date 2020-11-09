Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
News

Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

Peter Hardwick
7th Nov 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 9th Nov 2020 5:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with two counts of torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a young child.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the 19-year-old Dalby man was charged this week after an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit.

He was initially held in custody before being granted bail on Friday after appearing in Dalby Magistrates Court where police objected to bail.

The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged in relation to the same incidents, Sgt Donaghy said.

The charges are dated between July 1 and July 7 this year at Dalby.

While no specifics of the case were conveyed in open court, the charges allege the child was not properly provided for.

Neither accused has as yet been required to enter pleas to their respective charges.

Both accused were remanded on bail to appear back in Dalby Magistrates Court for mention on November 24.

 

Originally published as Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

More Stories

child neglect court editors picks toowoomba torture
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground because there is not enough workers to harvest them, despite the high unemployment rates.

        • 9th Nov 2020 5:02 AM
        • 4 Rai_o_Sunshine
        Dog shakes hand of woman who saved him from death row

        Premium Content Dog shakes hand of woman who saved him from death row

        Offbeat A pound was instructed to euthanise a rescue dog

        • 9th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Fifth-generation local nabs esteemed award

        Premium Content Fifth-generation local nabs esteemed award

        News Popular Turf Club figure recognised in Ipswich business awards

        'Stab him, kill him': Bricks fly as party erupts into brawl

        Premium Content 'Stab him, kill him': Bricks fly as party erupts into brawl

        Crime A man was allegedly stabbed during a fight involving more than 20 people in Ipswich...