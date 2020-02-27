Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teenager charged with attempted murder after school incident

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have charged a teenage boy with attempted murder following the investigation of a wounding at an Ipswich school earlier this month.

Police will allege about 11.30am on February 6, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were in the grounds of Rosewood State High School when they were seriously assaulted.

A 12-year-old boy was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

A 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and was also transported to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife in a school.

The boy fled the school on foot but was arrested a short time later in a nearby street.

He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

Show More
crime police rosewood state high school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:22 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Woman taken to hospital after CBD crash

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after CBD crash

        News Paramedics called to two vehicle accident on busy CBD stretch

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:27 AM
        New school aircon promise as thousands sweat it out

        premium_icon New school aircon promise as thousands sweat it out

        Education See the list of haves and have nots in Queensland

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:21 AM