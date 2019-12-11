Teenager charged following stabbing
POLICE were quick to charge an Ipswich teenager after a car owner was reportedly stabbed three times in Brassall on Monday afternoon.
The case received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday with 18-year-old Clayton Junior Washington charged with the wounding of a 28-year-old man on December 9.
Washington, from Silkstone, did not appear on the charge but remained in the police watch-house.
Bail was not applied for.
Washington was remanded in custody with his case adjourned to January 8.
His arrest follows an investigation by police of an incident where a man parked his car outside a child day care centre in Brassall at 5.10pm.
Then stabbed soon after he discovered his car had been taken.
He was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital.