Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

FOLLOWING yesterday's dramatic events on the Warrego Highway, a teen has been charged with multiple offences.

The driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle that travelled onto the Warrego Highway heading westbound towards Toowoomba before crashing into a vehicle at Helidon Spa on Tuesday, has been arrested and charged by police.

At around 10.30am an unmarked police vehicle noticed the allegedly stolen white sedan on Haig Street, Ipswich.

Police allege the vehicle had been stolen from a Raceview address around 7.10am Tuesday morning.

Polair followed the white sedan for a period of time, relaying information to crews on the ground as the vehicle travelled through the Lockyer Valley.

The vehicle travelled onto the Warrego Highway heading westbound towards Toowoomba before crashing into a vehicle at Helidon Spa sometime around 11.20am.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, a man and woman, were transported to hospital in Toowoomba with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver and sole occupant of the white sedan fled across the median strip of the Warrego Highway and entered the front passenger seat of a red SUV, which had slowed and stopped due to the crash.

Police will allege the 18-year-old Oakey man, armed with a sharp implement, threatened the 69-year-old female driver (and sole occupant) forcing her to drive away from the scene.

Police vehicles followed the SUV forcing it to slow and stop at Hatton Vale at around 11.40am where the female driver fled from the vehicle and police arrested the male suspect.

An 18-year-old Oakey man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed and disqualified driving, disobeying a police direction; and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for committing an indictable offence, armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and serious assault of a person over 60.

READ MORE: Stolen car collides with elderly couple's vehicle on Warrego