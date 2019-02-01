Teenager changing the way disabilities are perceived

RECOGNISED: Eithen Leard has been nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award in the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

RECOGNISED: Eithen Leard has been nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award in the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards. Rob Williams

EITHEN Leard is on a crusade to change the way people see disability.

At 13-years-old he has faced more challenges than most have in their entire lives and he wants to lead by example for people just like him, doing so with a burning compassion for others and steely resilience.

He was born a paraplegic and has lived all of his young life in a wheelchair.

The teenager gives up his time to work with organisations close to his heart, such as children's charity Variety and the Sporting Wheelies Disabled Association.

He has found that reaching out to total strangers in similar circumstances to him with something as simple as a smile or an invite to play a game of wheelchair basketball, can make a world of difference.

At the age of nine, Eithen became the youngest player ever to compete at the under-23 National Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

Two years ago he was invited to join the Australian under-23 squad for the first time in preparation for the 2020 world qualifiers.

The youngster organised and ran a wheelchair basketball program at former school Scared Heart, where he was school captain, to educate and expose other students to his passion.

For the example he has set, Eithen has been nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award as a part of the 2019 Queensland Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

"It felt pretty good because you understand that everything that you're trying to do is being acknowledged,” he said.

"Something that I want to achieve is the way people see people in wheelchairs... to stop them from assuming things about someone pushing down the street.”

He counted his fellow players in the state and national ranks as "brothers” rather than mates, and took particular note of of how Paralympic gold medallist and his current coach Brad Ness conducted himself.

"It definitely affected the way I like to approach people,” Eithen said.

"If someone says hello to me, I don't just say hello back, I say 'hello how are you?' Just little things.

"It's something that I've seen him do and other people do and you can see it changes people, it will put a smile on their face.”

He knows the change he wants to achieve won't happen overnight and there will be plenty more obstacles put in his path but it's a mission he won't back down from.

Mum Katrina said while his confidence had steadily grown over the years, his kindness towards others was an attribute he had from when he was very young.

"Sometimes I don't think he realises the influence and impact he has on people,” she said.

"He does a lot of stuff for a few charities and he doesn't even see it as volunteering. He just does it because he knows it's beneficial for other people.

"He's had to have thick skin. He's definitely a lot more mature than the average 13-year-old.

"He constantly surprises us with his resilience.”