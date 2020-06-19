Teenager caught red-handed with drugs at house party

IN TROUBLE: A 17-year-old girl has been formally cautioned by police after she was caught with marijuana. Picture: iStock

A TEENAGER who was caught red-handed with drugs has been given a formal warning.

The 17-year-old teen was at a house party in Esk in May, when police arrived for another matter.

When they arrived, they discovered the Esk teen had marijuana.

On Wednesday, she was administered a caution under the Youth Justice Act.

Esk Police Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant Luke Rowley said it would have been a different situation had the teen been 18 or older.

“We had a bit of a talk about the health effects and the legal implications of drugs,” Sgt Rowley said.

“If she had have been 18, as an adult, she would have likely been issued a notice to appear at a Magistrates court.”

He said the teen met the criteria to be issued a caution, with factors taken into account including whether or not she was remorseful of her actions.

“She was formally interviewed much like an adult and then, if she meets the eligibility, an authorised officer can issue the caution,” he said.

