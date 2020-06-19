Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN TROUBLE: A 17-year-old girl has been formally cautioned by police after she was caught with marijuana. Picture: iStock
IN TROUBLE: A 17-year-old girl has been formally cautioned by police after she was caught with marijuana. Picture: iStock
Crime

Teenager caught red-handed with drugs at house party

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who was caught red-handed with drugs has been given a formal warning.

The 17-year-old teen was at a house party in Esk in May, when police arrived for another matter.

LOCAL NEWS: Family feud ramps up on Gatton Street

When they arrived, they discovered the Esk teen had marijuana.

On Wednesday, she was administered a caution under the Youth Justice Act.

Esk Police Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant Luke Rowley said it would have been a different situation had the teen been 18 or older.

“We had a bit of a talk about the health effects and the legal implications of drugs,” Sgt Rowley said.

“If she had have been 18, as an adult, she would have likely been issued a notice to appear at a Magistrates court.”

LOCAL NEWS: Why fire trucks park on the wrong side of the road

He said the teen met the criteria to be issued a caution, with factors taken into account including whether or not she was remorseful of her actions.

“She was formally interviewed much like an adult and then, if she meets the eligibility, an authorised officer can issue the caution,” he said.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

drug possession esk police marijuana somerset region teen crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Synthetic soccer pitch, $7 million STEM building for school

        premium_icon Synthetic soccer pitch, $7 million STEM building for school

        Education Work has started on the new learning centre and the city’s first synthetic football pitch is also in the works.

        Ipswich club adjusts quickly to new football demands

        premium_icon Ipswich club adjusts quickly to new football demands

        Sport Officials have worked hard to ensure players can resume training

        Council working out how to best manage abandoned mine sites

        premium_icon Council working out how to best manage abandoned mine sites

        Council News A woman fell down a mine shaft in Ipswich this week.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news