Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
Crime

Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect charges

Sam Turner
24th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER and a woman in her 20s have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a young child.

The 19-year-old boy and the woman were charged following an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit, with the charges dated between July 1-7 this year in Dalby.

The teenager faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 via video-link, while his co-accused appeared in person.

Solicitor Jessica Hine appeared for the woman while appearing as town agent for the teen.

The court heard the teenager was currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said a partial brief of evidence for these indictable matters was supplied to the teen's lawyers, while the woman's was close to being completed.

Both matters were adjourned to December 15.

child protection and investigation unit dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Police stake out catches BMW burnout driver in the act

        Premium Content Police stake out catches BMW burnout driver in the act

        News Police use covert cameras to catch a man doing burnouts in his BMW

        $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        Premium Content $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall

        • 25th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Traumatic’: Dad’s futile bid to save his angels

        Premium Content ‘Traumatic’: Dad’s futile bid to save his angels

        News Wyaralong dam crash: Father tried in vain to save children