Teen allegedly rams police, strikes officer with stolen car

AN IPSWICH teenager has been charged after allegedly ramming a police car and striking an officer with a stolen Mercedes-Benz in Toowoomba this morning.

Darling Downs detectives have charged the 19-year-old from Goodna with multiple offences.

Police were called to a motel on Ruthven St in South Toowoomba just after 6am in response to a disturbance.

Officers found a stolen grey Mercedes-Benz GLA250 in the driveway.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle on foot before the man allegedly rammed their marked police car, causing damage to both vehicles.

A male officer was allegedly struck by the car as the man attempted to drive off.

The officer was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with leg injuries.

The alleged offender was arrested on nearby Dora St.

He has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, drive under the influence of liquor, driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's licence, enter premises with intent, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, stealing and wilful damage (domestic violence offence).

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with vision or further information of the incident is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2002608812.

