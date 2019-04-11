Teenage talent accepts top Ipswich challenge

BMX: It's not every day a West Australian rider takes the trip across the country to compete in a national series BMX event.

For 15-year old Tehlia Jokic, this will become a reality when she makes her way to the Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club track for the third stage of 2019 BMXA BAD BOY National Series this weekend.

The Byford BMX Club rider had her first taste of the BMXA national series when she competed in stage two at the Westside BMX Club just over a month ago.

Jokic flew through that weekend, convincingly clean sweeping her age group to come through with the most points a rider can acquire at a national series stage.

With that winning feeling fresh on her mind, Jokic didn't hesitate to enter for the next stage and is looking forward to another successful expedition.

"I'm feeling really good at the moment,'' the teenager said.

"At Westside, they combined us with the older girls and I didn't know how I was going to go.

"I finished third overall in front of three older riders. I didn't know that I came first overall in the 15-girl's class.

"The experience from Westside was really cool. But it didn't feel like a national series because it was in WA. I'm heading to Queensland because I think it would really be a national competition.

"I love Queensland. I raced at the 2016 nationals there and I want to move over there when I'm older. I love the beaches."

The national series standings currently have Jokic (200) sitting second overall in the 15-girls class behind another super talent who is headed to the Ipswich event - Penrith's Nicola Fleming (384).

While Jokic has been looking at the standings, another fierce competitor will be joining the mix this weekend with the world no.1 plate on her bike.

Nerang's world champion, Kira Hill, has been pushing herself to the limit with some impressive performances in 2019.

Jokic can't wait to see Hill for more than just the racing.

"I can't wait to catch up with Kira. I haven't seen her in ages and since she moved from WA to Queensland we have been trying to keep in touch," Jokic said.

"Kira is really fast, and it will be great to race against her again. I have thought about the national series standings a bit just because of where I'm sitting. But I just need to go out there and race to be honest."

After Ipswich, Jokic will be gunning for the 2019 BMXA BAD BOY National Championships at the Shepparton BMX Club in Victoria. Alongside going for the national title, Jokic will be also looking to obtain an incredible opportunity, which only two riders receive a year.

A major role model for many young girls is Canberra Olympian Caroline Buchanan.

Since 2014, Buchanan has been empowering young female riders to chase their dreams with her Buchanan Next Gen scholarship.

Available for girls racing in the 14 and 15 years class, the scholarship includes mentoring from Buchanan and a $5000 cheque to assist with the cost of attending the 2019 UCI BMX World Championships in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

Jokic is hoping to take the win at Shepparton and use the scholarship to help get her to the biggest BMX event on the 2019 calendar.

"I'm thinking a lot about plates and titles, especially after missing out at nationals last year,'' Jokic said.

"The Buchanan NextGen scholarship would be an incredible opportunity and I really hope I can get it this year.''