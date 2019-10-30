Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:57 AM

POLICE watched as a teenage mother smoked her bong while sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

Madison Robertson, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 29 to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police attended the Frenchville home on October 3 at 11.15am for another matter and found Robertson sitting on the floor between a bed and a wall with her back to police.

He said police watched as she smoked "something" and afterwards, presented police with a bowl containing 0.3g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said the court appearance had been a wake up for Robertson, who has an 18-month-old child, who has realised she had a dependency on marijuana.

The court heard Robertson had been sentenced to a 15-month probation order on September 9 and her probation officers have her signed up to drug courses.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Robertson to another probation order, for nine-months, to run concurrent with the 15-month one. No conviction was recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

    premium_icon Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

    News Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is set to appeal his 13 convictions for fraud-related offences when in office.

    Amberley PFAS expansion rates 'downplayed'

    premium_icon Amberley PFAS expansion rates 'downplayed'

    News MP calls for free blood tests for all communities affected.

    ‘This is going to hurt’: 'Rapist' dad's horrid words to girl

    premium_icon ‘This is going to hurt’: 'Rapist' dad's horrid words to girl

    Crime Dad accused of raping daughter offered her McDonald’s after attack.

    Work starts to get 91-year-old steam train back on track

    premium_icon Work starts to get 91-year-old steam train back on track

    News It has been sitting in park out west for the past 50 years.