Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo: Two teenage girls were attacked at a notorious Maroochydore stretch.
File photo: Two teenage girls were attacked at a notorious Maroochydore stretch. Kevin Farmer
News

Teenage girls attacked in another savage beating

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Mar 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenage girls have allegedly been assaulted in two separate attacks by a gang of youths at Maroochydore at the weekend.

The first brutal attack on a 15-year-old broke out at 2pm on Saturday near the carpark of The Good Guys along Plaza Pde, Maroochydore.

Queensland Police confirmed the girl was allegedly punched and kicked by two fellow teens, aged 12 and 15.

Both teens have been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. The 12-year-old has also been charged with stealing the victim's mobile phone.

About 45 minutes after the first bashing - this time near Hungry Jacks on Horton Pde, Maroochydore three teenage girls allegedly assaulted a different 15-year-old girl.

These attackers were aged 12, 15 and 15.

A verbal argument is said to have escalated into a physical altercation where the victim was allegedly punched and kicked.

The victim and attackers were known to each other.

Police have charged all three girls - two of which were involved in the first incident - with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The bus shelter has been a breeding ground of confrontation in recent weeks with a 27-year-old man bashed and stomped by a gang of teenage boys.

Last week Member for Maroochydore Fiona Simpson demanded a complete overhaul to help kerb "untouchable" youths plaguing the public transport system.

Ms Simpson has called for an intervention and increased police presence to restore public confidence in a system that used to be safe.

assault assault occasioning bodily harm bus stop horton parade maroochydore sunshine coast sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ipswich MP racks up thousands in travel, IT bill as minister

    Ipswich MP racks up thousands in travel, IT bill as minister

    Politics Expenditure of assistant ministers was significantly less than that of ministers; who spent a staggering amount each.

    Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

    premium_icon Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

    Business A business owner is prepared to ditch food delivery services for good.

    REVEALED: Submissions calls for stop to 'catastrophic' dump

    premium_icon REVEALED: Submissions calls for stop to 'catastrophic' dump

    Environment The council is responding to dozens of submissions over the dump

    Waste view is crystal clear, so why isn't anything done?

    premium_icon Waste view is crystal clear, so why isn't anything done?

    Opinion There is a wave of change rolling into Ipswich and it'll soon break

    • 5th Mar 2019 8:45 AM