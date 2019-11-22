Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teenage girl sexually assaulted on Ipswich train line

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Nov 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a boy on a train from Springfield Central.

A 15-year-old was on a train travelling between Darra and Toowong about 7.30am yesterday when a boy approached her and sat down next to her.

Police said the boy interfered with the girl's clothes and touched her inappropriately, despite the girl resisting.

A member of the public witnessed the assault and was able to intervene.

The boy is described as having a dark complexion and wearing a green shirt.

It is believed that the boy was travelling in a group with two other boys, who were not involved in the assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, particularly the man who assisted the girl, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902311747.

More Stories

Show More
court crime ipswich crime police springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        29 Christmas events for the whole family to enjoy

        premium_icon 29 Christmas events for the whole family to enjoy

        News From craft activities to markets and dive-in movies, here’s our ultimate holiday...

        • 22nd Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Plans in place to expand aged care community

        premium_icon Plans in place to expand aged care community

        Council News A development application is before council.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        School staff give a lesson in love and compassion

        premium_icon School staff give a lesson in love and compassion

        News Ipswich school gives back to the community in the QT Adopt-A-Family appeal