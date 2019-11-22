Teenage girl sexually assaulted on Ipswich train line

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a boy on a train from Springfield Central.

A 15-year-old was on a train travelling between Darra and Toowong about 7.30am yesterday when a boy approached her and sat down next to her.

Police said the boy interfered with the girl's clothes and touched her inappropriately, despite the girl resisting.

A member of the public witnessed the assault and was able to intervene.

The boy is described as having a dark complexion and wearing a green shirt.

It is believed that the boy was travelling in a group with two other boys, who were not involved in the assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, particularly the man who assisted the girl, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902311747.