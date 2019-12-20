Teenage girl missing from quiet Ipswich suburb

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Bellbird Park.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Bellbird Park.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Bellbird Park.

The girl (pictured) was last seen on Saturday, December 14 around 8.30pm at a petrol station on Brisbane Road, Goodna and has not been heard from since.

She is known to spend time in Toowoomba.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

The girl is described as approximately 158cm tall, with a proportionate build, red shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact police.