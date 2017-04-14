Teenage girl missing from Forest Lake for a week

POLICE are looking for a teenage girl who went missing from Forest Lake close to a week ago.

The 14-year-old girl is visiting family from New Zealand and was last seen in Forest Lake Boulevard around 3.30pm on Sunday, April 9.

She is described as about 165 cm tall, Caucasian in appearance, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon cotton dress with a blue denim skirt and white shoes.

Police are looking for a girl missing from Forest Lake Contributed

Police and family have concerns for his welfare because she has not been in contact with her friends or family.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.