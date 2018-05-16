Teenage girl tragically killed after being hit by a truck

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and have collected CCTV footage from nearby shops.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and have collected CCTV footage from nearby shops.

A SCHOOLGIRL has tragically died after being hit by a truck and left for dead on the road in Ringwood.

It's believed the 14-year-old carrying a backpack was walking south across Whitehorse Road just after 7am when she was struck by a truck travelling south on Dampier Grove.

The truck, which drove off afterwards without stopping, was turning left onto the Maroondah Highway at the time of the incident.

A 39-year-old man from NSW has now contacted police and is speaking with Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives.

It follows a major manhunt for the driver of a brown truck that saw detectives close down the Maroondah Hwy.

Local workers arriving to businesses near the scene said they had long feared a tragedy could occur at the busy and "confusing" junction which offers access to the nearby Heatherdale station, after witnessing a number of near misses.

The Maroondah Highway intersection in Ringwood.

The intersection has four pedestrian crossings, service roads, entrances to local shops and residential streets, as well as being a main thoroughfare for drivers turning onto EastLink.

The pedestrian crossing from Dampier Rd across the highway is a popular route for school kids and workers heading to Heatherdale train station for the morning commute.

Locals say the notoriously dangerous intersection is like the "Bermuda triangle".

"Rules just don't apply," said Mark Williams who works in a nearby office.

"At least twice a week there's an accident and there's even more near misses," he said.

Mr Williams said it was only a matter of time before a pedestrian was hit as many motorists ignore the green walking signals.

Ringwood resident Luis Datoi said he was wife's car was T-boned at the same intersection just last week.

"It's very terrifying," he said

Mr Datoi said his wife wasn't injured but the couple were badly shaken because they often ride bicycles across the crossing with their young son.

"They don't give way or don't see the green pedestrian light," he said.

Alhad Harne's house sits on the corner of the intersection where the accident occurred and said he is get scared every time his daughter uses the crossing.

"Every time I have to hold my hand out (in front of the cars) and only then do they stop," he said.

Locals say the intersection is notoriously dangerous. Picture: David Crosling

Police at the scene of the collission in Ringwood.

Mr Harne said many children use the crossing to get to the train station and urged council to introduce crossing supervisors.

"This should never happen to anyone," he said.

"People are doing U-bolts, people are trying to get on to EastLink, there's people running to get the train," Danielle Williams said.

"People don't know what to do ... something needs to be done about it."

Georgina Daubeny said she and other staff from nearby businesses had been concerned about the number of drivers they saw rushing through the pedestrian crossing.

"It's a shocking intersection," Ms Daubeny said.

"I've seen dozens of near-misses.

"It's heartbreaking this has happened."

The road closures backed up traffic around the busy intersection and motorists have been advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.