Teenage girl arrested after Surfers stabbing

by Brianna Morris-Grant
23rd Sep 2020 8:25 AM
A TEENAGE girl has been arrested after the alleged stabbing of a man in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police allege a 30-year-old man and a male friend were walking through Cavill Street Mall around 4am when they were confronted by a group of women.

During the altercation the man received a number of "puncture wounds" to his torso area.

He has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

An 18-year-old is in police custody.

Investigations are continuing.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Teenage girl arrested after Surfers stabbing

