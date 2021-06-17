Teenage driver killed in early morning highway crash

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning.

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning is a 19-year-old Brisbane man.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, police found a white Toyota Hilux upside down with significant damage.

“Initial investigations indicate this vehicle was travelling in a northerly direction when it failed to negotiate a bend and left the road before colliding with several objects and overturning,” police said in a statement.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Salisbury man, was unable to be revived and pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing their investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.”

EARLIER: A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway just north of the rural township of Esk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Both lanes of the highway are still closed 500 metres on either side of the crash with the Forensic Crash Unit and local police officers on scene conducting investigations.

Ipswich Country Patrol Group Acting Inspector John Dawson said preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle has gone off the road before travelling 200 metres through bushland and crashing into trees.

The crash occurred about 2.10am.

Emergency services were notified by a passerby who saw the vehicle on the side of the highway.

Paramedics assessed the man for critical injuries but the man passed away at the scene.

“There was one occupant in the car,” Insp. Dawson said.

“We still don’t know the crash has occurred.”

Insp. Dawson asked anyone who may have any information or who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to immediately contact police.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, all lanes of the highway are blocked between The Chase Drive and Esk Crows Nest Road.

Long delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Originally published as Teenage driver killed in early morning highway crash