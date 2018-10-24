‘Just no need’: Boy tasered by cops

The teenager’s mother is not happy with how the arrest played out.

A TEENAGE boy's mother has lashed out at NSW Police after dramatic footage emerged of her son being tasered and wrestled by two officers.

However the force alleges two officers were assaulted after arresting the teenager - who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in the state's Hunter Region - in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police say officers were left with no choice but to restrain the 16-year-old boy when he tried to run away after they were called to the family home at Fourth Street, Weston at 12.45am.

NSW Police says two of its officers were attacked at the scene. Picture: Channel 7

Mobile phone footage from the scene shows family members and neighbours frantically running around in their pyjamas and screaming at police officers who are trying to pin the boy down.

The officers can be seen pointing a taser at the onlookers and asking them to back off while they try to restrain the struggling teenager.

"Neighbouring residents intervened, and it's alleged both officers were assaulted - one was struck several times in the head and body," a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"As police attempted to restrain the teenager, he was tasered and OC spray was deployed."

However, the boy's mother is furious with the way her son was handled by police. She denies the attack on officers took place and has lodged a formal complaint.

"I understand fully that he needed to be arrested,' she told Seven News.

"But, for the extreme force they used, there was just no need for it."

However officers from the Hunter Valley Police District said the struggle only took place after two senior constables stopped him and as they attempted to arrest the 16-year-old.

Officers can be seen asking onlookers to back off. Picture: Channel 7

"It's further alleged residents continued to intervene and one of the senior constables drew his taser until additional police arrived at the scene," a spokeswoman for NSW Police added.

The boy was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with the outstanding warrant.

He was also charged with resisting an officer in execution of duty, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty causing aggravated bodily harm, possessing a prohibited drug, and possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs.

He will appear at a children's court on November 13.